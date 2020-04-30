The Trailer of Assassin’s Creed Legend comes out on Thursday, the 30th; Here’s the schedule and details of the game

The Game making the “Assassin’s Creed Legend“on Wednesday morning (march 29), broadcast started early in the morning, with the artist’s The Boss’s Logic creating a first illustration of the game in a number of hours of live broadcast on the channels of the developer. The details on the new title of the franchise are still scarce, but we already know what the topic will be the vikings, according to speculation and some leaks from a few months ago.

The fantastic illustration by BossLogic, we highlight the duality of the environments, it represents a hard-fought battle then moved to the conquest of the indigenous peoples, and the invasions of the sea. The social network has a different one: the confirmation of a new Assassin’s Creed iii has exploded and it has emerged quickly from the issues of the day in social media. On Twitter, for example, more than 60-thousand people have been registered up to the close of this subject, with the numbers increasing dramatically.

The anxiety is great and the collection is also, after all the years and versions that are ever more innovative in the game, it’s impossible not to expect a game that’s interesting. Among the comments on social networks, many praise the quality of the work of BossLogic, whose real name is Kode Abdo, a graphic artist with a strong influence in the social networks and also well-known for anticipating the visuals of the major characters in the movie, such as Captain Marvel, or Geralt in The Witcher, even before that Henry Cavill has been confirmed as in production.

To Live, and a picture of the artist, which was released in the accelerated version of it on YouTube and it shows you from scratch, the creation process through Photoshop. Watch for the following: