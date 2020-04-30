Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the deathly hallows, is criticized on the web. Understand!



Tom Felton is very famous among the fans of the film, after all, he has given life to the character of Draco Malfoy in the saga, and the Harry Potter films, and is one of the leading opponents of the Harry potter in Hogwarts.



However, Tom became the target of some criticism on the web lately, on account of his services in writing, and sending messages on the site, Well.



The main criticism of internet users and is based on the fact that it is the star to be charging at 206 pounds (approximately of 1,370 dollars) to record 30-second videos.



“You’re dirty, do you?”, “Asshole”, what would you say about paying for the Tom Felton to write a message to me. Not that he would give me the money”, are just a few of the statements you have made.



It is worth pointing out that Tom Felton has a fortune estimated at 20 million pounds (133 million dollars), creating even more of a rage.



At this time, and Tom Felton did not comment publicly to the criticism suffered by you in relation to the value of the video.



Emma Watson dazzled fans of the Harry Potter books to show in a meeting that you had at the end of the saga.



In to your account on Instagram, the actor She shared a picture where it appears next to Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).



“We wish you a Merry Christmas,” wrote the actress in caption.



Quickly, the publication has received more than a million for liking, and thousands of thousands of comments on it.



“My heart does not stand,” wrote one internet user.



The series, written by j k Rowling had her first book published at the end of 1996. In 2001, the history has won the film adaptation with Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role.







