Travis Scott does not have any more chances with Kylie Jenner

According to a source close to Kylie Jenner, apparently, there is no chance of her and her ex Travis Scott and get back to being a couple.

After the separation in October last year the father-of-Stormi, a founding member of the Performing Crafts do not have a plan to rekindle her romance with the rapper, and explained that he only wants to be a friend to Him, and to follow in creating together with your family.

“At the moment, Kylie is focusing on himself, his daughter, and in the coparentalidade, and those are really the only concerns about it,” revealed a source to the website HollywoodLife. “She said it to a few friends who don’t think that’s going to work things out with Him in romantic way,” he said. “To create Stormi together, it is very important to us.”

Speaking about the song, which appeared on the feast of the birth of the famous clan, the insider said: “The main reason for Him to be the party of the family, it was to be a united front from the parents to their daughter. She knows Travis is an amazing father and he always wants to include him in everything that is related to Stormi. This is something that her mother Kris Jenner has always taught in the family, and she really listens to her mother.

The end of the year

Travis Scott and was present at the Christmas party with the family O to enjoy the celebration, very close to the daughter, Stormi, and her ex Kylie Jenner.

According to the New York Post, Travis still lives in the heart of the Case, and in Los Angeles, and the two have a good relationship in order to create, together, a baby girl of almost two years.

“They are a very close team, and Stormi was a very happy, and she doesn’t understand that the child’s parents are separated,” said a witness.

On Christmas eve the rapper also surprised her daughter Stormi to bring home your favorite character from the movie, the Trolls, the Beta, they arrived at the mansion, bearing gifts for the baby in my arms. Has filmed the reaction of his daughter to the unexpected gift from his father.