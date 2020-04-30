Veronica Mars | season 5 it depends on the calendar, ” says Kristen Bell, a

Promoting The Good Place in the event of the TCA’s (via the CBR), the american actress Kristen Bell he was asked about the possibility of a fifth season of the Veronica Marsthat he has received a revival the Hulu and it was a huge success with the public.

According to the actress, there is always the desire to return to the series, but the commitments of the cast, it can be difficult for a potential renovation.

It’s almost a bit of a puzzle that have to fit in the right way. I know that this is a bad answer, but it is the truth that it’s an issue of logistics:it, ” said Bell.

The future of the Veronica Mars unsure The Good Place you will arrive at the fourth and final season on the 27th day of September, in the Netflix.



