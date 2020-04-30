We check to see Leonardo DiCaprio not called jair bolsonaro and his supporters for fools

It circulates through social networks, a blog post with a statement attributed to american actor Leonardo DiCaprio, he had been falsely accused by the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro, to finance Ngos that are contributing to the wildfires in the region. According to the text, the artist would have said you don’t know who is more stupid: jair bolsonaro, or their supporters. By the middle of thethe design of the check in the newsusers of Facebook have requested that this material be examined. Check out the work of verification of theThe magnifying glass:

“I don’t know who is more stupid. Jair bolsonaro, or those who believe in him, ” with Leonardo DiCaprio, after he was accused by jair bolsonaro em (sic) to finance the fires in the Amazon”

The sentence awarded to the actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the the post of Facebook, which, until 14: 30 on 3 December 2019 at the latest, it had 762 shares

FALSE

The phrase that circulated through the social networks has never been spoken by Leonardo DiCaprio. The press service of the foundation created by the actor, said to the The magnifying glass, e-mail addressthat he would never have made such a statement. After being falsely accused by the president of jair bolsonaro funding to non-profit organizations that were behind the fires in the Amazon, the performer announced in a statement on his account on Instagramon the Saturday (30th). In the text, and in no time he mentions the president, or his supporters, and focus on highlighting your support to the people who support in the future. This is the only public display you made for the DiCaprio case.

In the post, he stated the following: “in This time of crisis to the Amazon, I have the support of the people of Brazil who are working to save the cultural and natural heritage. They are an example of incredible, heartwarming and humble, the commitment and the passion needed to save the environment. In the future, these ecosystems are irreplaceable is in jeopardy, and I’m proud to be on the side of the groups that they protect. Even though they are worthy of support, we do not fund the organizations that come up. I remain committed to the support of the indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators, and the public in general, who work tirelessly to protect the Amazon forest and for the future of all brazilians”

Published by: Sandra Leal,