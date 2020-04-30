Why is Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson make up the best married couple in the present

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson they raised the rumors of a romance a long time ago, but only confirmed the relationship recently. In honor of the month of the pride in LGBTIQ+, The guy has shared a video giving you the biggest kiss in the He!
Now that the couple is completely taken without the fear of being happy in front of the lens of the paparazzi and the public, we have decided to gather up all the reasons as to why women make the best couple at the moment.
The stars are celebrating pride month LGBTIQ+:
Evan Rachel Wood
The actress is openly bisexual, has raised the flag of the rainbow for the pride parade LGBTQ+, and in the Los Angeles area.
Chris And The Fact That I
Halle Berry
The star is held in the stop in the LGBTQ+, using a pin, which stands for the campaign is #MakeHIVHistory of Johnson & Johnson.
Patrick Starrr
The star of the What’s the Fashion it’s been seen in the The It Gets Better Project, at night Pride Celebration at the Standard in Hollywood.
Charlize Theron
Spreading the love! The actress dressed up to look special for the month of pride of the LGBTQ+.
Meghan Trainor
The makeup artist The Customs Of The Christian out the make the rainbows, made the singer’s before the star, go on stage for the Parade.
Demi Lovato
“Happy, Stop!!!”, the diva wrote on Instagram.
Halle Berry, Alison Moed
The actress appears on the side of the woman, who worked as a head nurse, in the first ward, and Aids in the united states, the premiere of the documentary 5 (B), the Gay Parade in West Hollywood.
Frankie Grande
For the influencer, and the older brother of Ariana Grande he showed his pride in the LGBTQ+ and participating in the AIDS/Life Cycle.
Mariah Carey
“Blessed is the month of pride in the LGBTQ+!!!”, he wrote to her on the social networking site. “A lot of love always to my friends in the community for the LGBTQ+!”.
Todrick Hall
The artist was present at the opening ceremony of the Gay pride 2019, in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift
The pop star and reaffirms its support for the community and the LGBTQ+ messages on the stage at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango, 2019. “A lot of my songs are about love, and I feel that it’s about the people you love, how you identify yourself, you shouldn’t be able to live your life the way you want to live, and you have exactly the same rights as all over the world.
Tyler Oakley
The star of a YouTube video and entered into the spirit of it with the photo on Instagram.
Hayley Kiyoko
“Your pride is terrible for the most part”, he said, the singer is openly gay and on Instagram. “It’s scary to love yourself and be proud of who you are. This makes it all the more vulnerable. It’s scary to love yourself, with the confidence and freedom, afraid you’re wrong, or that no one else can love. But the relationship you have with yourself is the most important thing. To build on this relationship and be kind to yourself.”
Rita Ora
The singer is quite literally wrapped in the flag and pride of the LGBTQ+!
Sunmi
During the show, showcase, star, k-pop has caused the most buzz on the web by revealing: “I have many different sides, kind of dumb… and LGBT’.