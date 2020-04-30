You need to look at the live share, Justin Bieber Alvaro, driver in brazilian

Imagine yourself to be in “good” seeing to your social life, when, all of a sudden, you in a live, shared with none other than Justin Bieber on Instagram? Surreal, but that’s what happened with the influence of the brazilian Alvaro.

Alvaro made an appearance in the live-streaming of the super-hero teen titan, to more than 130 million people. The idea, he was talking to and educating their fans about the Coronavirus, and talk about the ways to prevent them.

“So, do you know what is going on in the world and now with the new Coronavirus?”, he asked Bieber. In the beginning Alvaro was so nervous I asked for a repeat, with no understanding of what was being said. When you had just said that he was washing his hands. “You have to stay in the house,” said the artist. The brazilian has confirmed that he was in the house, and thanked him for a very, very excited about.

Watch:

It is not the only brazilian to participate in the action. Our speaker, Georgia also had the esssa opportunity, and shared!