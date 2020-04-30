“You Should Be Sad”, of Halsey, is gaining strength in the United States with the launch of the “Manic”

Halsey debuted with the single “do You “Should” Be Sad” at the the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and is expected to climb to a halt in the next update. According to the website Headline Planet, to the music, there has been an average of 997,9 a thousand streams daily on Spotify in the United States. The track entered the Top 10 of the platform among users in the united states.

In addition to the success of the stream, “You Should Be Sad ” ” you should go play more and more on the radio too, on account of the release of the album “Manic”. The album is expected to debut in 2nd place on the Billboard 200 chart, and “You “Should” Be Sad” is the song of the moment, ready to take advantage of it.

This is the sixth single from the album, which has already gained a hit number 1 on the Billboard charts, “Without Me”. The song received a certified 6x platinum in the United States.