Young man calls out Sandra Bullock for "the Girl in the Bird Box and it causes a riot on Twitter 28/12/2018

Soniya Jaiswal
Who would have thought that the stars in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock would not be recognized by the new people. With more than 30-year career, winning an academy award and a Golden Globe award for best actress for “A Possible Dream” (2010), the star of movies such as “Daredevil” (1993), “full Speed” (1994), “While You Sleeping” (1995), “Miss Congeniality” (2000), “Crash – On-Border” (2005) and The Lake House” (2006), it’s been called the Twitter of the “lady of the ‘Bird Box’ and compared physically to Michael Jackson.

“Bird Box,” which debuted recently on Netflix, brings you the actress in the role of a woman who must survive in a post-apocalyptic world where people are not allowed to go out on the streets with no sales, in your eyes, because if you look at all the evil beings that have taken over the planet, (the aliens, or monsters, don’t you know) you’re killing yourself.

The riot was caused after a post on Twitter from the user @aaron_delara. He said: “The woman’s ‘Bird Box,’ if you look like Michael Jackson”. Ready to go. It was more than enough to cause a worldwide sensation among all the fans of the show, and that they were angry at the ignorance of the general public.

In defense of the actress, fans have posted iconic scenes from the films in which she starred, such as “Miss Congeniality” and “it’s A Dream come true,” and they are “taught” to people, who is Sandra Bullock.

A similar situation occurred in the fall of 2017, when the ex-beatle, Paul McCartney released the song “FourFiveSeconds”, a partnership with Rihanna, and the rapper Kanye West. At the time of the hashtag (in English): “Who is Paul McCartney” viralizou on Twitter, criticizing the involvement of a grandfather in the music of their favorite artists. Apparently, for the youngest fans of Rihanna and West, no one had ever heard of Paul McCartney.

The tweet that caused the outrage:

Some of the responses from the fans:



