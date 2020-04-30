Young man calls out Sandra Bullock for “the Girl in the Bird Box and it causes a riot on Twitter 28/12/2018

Who would have thought that the stars in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock would not be recognized by the new people. With more than 30-year career, winning an academy award and a Golden Globe award for best actress for “A Possible Dream” (2010), the star of movies such as “Daredevil” (1993), “full Speed” (1994), “While You Sleeping” (1995), “Miss Congeniality” (2000), “Crash – On-Border” (2005) and The Lake House” (2006), it’s been called the Twitter of the “lady of the ‘Bird Box’ and compared physically to Michael Jackson.

“Bird Box,” which debuted recently on Netflix, brings you the actress in the role of a woman who must survive in a post-apocalyptic world where people are not allowed to go out on the streets with no sales, in your eyes, because if you look at all the evil beings that have taken over the planet, (the aliens, or monsters, don’t you know) you’re killing yourself.

The riot was caused after a post on Twitter from the user @aaron_delara. He said: “The woman’s ‘Bird Box,’ if you look like Michael Jackson”. Ready to go. It was more than enough to cause a worldwide sensation among all the fans of the show, and that they were angry at the ignorance of the general public.

In defense of the actress, fans have posted iconic scenes from the films in which she starred, such as “Miss Congeniality” and “it’s A Dream come true,” and they are “taught” to people, who is Sandra Bullock.

A similar situation occurred in the fall of 2017, when the ex-beatle, Paul McCartney released the song “FourFiveSeconds”, a partnership with Rihanna, and the rapper Kanye West. At the time of the hashtag (in English): “Who is Paul McCartney” viralizou on Twitter, criticizing the involvement of a grandfather in the music of their favorite artists. Apparently, for the youngest fans of Rihanna and West, no one had ever heard of Paul McCartney.

The tweet that caused the outrage:

The lady from bird-box-looks like MJ pic.twitter.com/ijBCBvsf0c ? For (@aaron_delara) 26 dec 2018

Some of the responses from the fans:

Here’s a gif of The lady from the Bird Box pic.twitter.com/ulL1os9pnR ? MovieMusicTv (@MovieMusicTv00) On December 28, 2018

The People over here to call here ?the lady from the birdbox? need to catch up on their movies. pic.twitter.com/E32jC32T1R ? Paden (@padens98) On December 28, 2018

The lady from the birdbox?? THE LADY?? Sandra Bullock didn’t?t adopt Michael Oher and send him to Ole Miss to be called ?the lady from the birdbox?, show some respect https://t.co/lWqm02bOv2 ? Zac Bozeman (@bozelightyear) On December 27, 2018

The legend

Woman of the year

Miss Congeniality

A badass

One of the most talented actresses in the industry Not just for the ?the lady from bird is the box style look like MJ? new do your homework ??? pic.twitter.com/WxLzhf7AF6 ? The Top Girl@Heart_LessGirI) On December 27, 2018

Okay, let’s clear things up.

“the lady from Bird is the Box that is actually Be Blanchett”s wife. You’re welcome

Rt to save lives. pic.twitter.com/5jJ0zmIOnd ? cate’s // inactive (@stanblanchett) On December 27, 2018

and u have the fucking nerve to call her “the lady from bird box https://t.co/nigmvopcyV ? genie (@blanchettswhore) On December 27, 2018