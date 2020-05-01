10 photos and videos at fofíssimos-of-Katy-Perry-and-her costume

No one project is to release a new album, Katy Perry has released some of the songs to please the fans and stay active.

The fact that this year, some of their greatest hit, “Never Really Over, and, most recently, released a track,” Small Talk, along with video and cute to accompany the lyrics. After a while, she announced that the song would have a music video to the official he arrived at the platforms, on the last day of the 30th of August.

Running against the flow of the lyric, which tells the story of a couple who don’t entrosa more, and you end up in a cycle of small talk, the record show, I, in a competition for dogs, where she falls in love with one of the contestants. The two engage in a courtship, is going to move in together, and the pet of the artist, it tends to be solitary as their lives and divides the attention of the loved one.

But the suffering is over when the little boy is brought into the scene, changing the lives of the entire world.

Now comes the part that is cool. Pet of the day, in fact, a pet. A little dog named Nugget which is actually in the care of the musician, and is loved by the fans, a voice from behind the Teenage Dream.

All of the brown, the Nugget, is a poodle’s small, it’s full of cute and delicious. In addition to being a friend and all four of its legs, it is the faithful squire of the star, we going to be all over the California, and with their clicks, that is shared with millions of people.

It is not by coincidence that the clip was a big hit!

Below is a selection of the Most made of the photos and the video of the dog that you are in for a blast on the fofurômetro!

See the following:

The elections

While the animals do not have the right to vote, the Nugget, at least he accompanied Katy on the planet.

Star

The costume’s a big hit with other celebrities. At a meeting of the Perry with a Lil ‘ On the X-and Jeff Bezos, founder and ceo of Amazon, the poodle made its appearance.

Stylish

This is the message: the Nugget with a tiny sweatshirt from Adidas. That was all. And, with a little hair messed up.

The famous

The Nugget doesn’t sing, but also participated in the American Idol finale during a behind-the-scenes.

A day of beauty

The dog is always on the look for the day and she loves it when she goes to the “beauty shop” to do touch-ups.

The love of a mother

Katy is so in love with the pet, which has made it a point to produce the pajamas with many rostinhos of the Nugget for the article of clothing.

Lot of

In a period in New York, she even presented as a possible candidate to surrender to the heart of a poodle. And it’s just as cute as she is.

Puppy

One day, Katy Perry decided to share it with the world, with a video from when she is four-legged, it was still a baby. It is love, too!

Hometown

You can travel the but nothing comes close to the SB coast is About to hit the stage for a long-awaited homecoming benefit in Santa Barbara, If you weren’t able to make it, you can still donate to these incredible organizations at https://t.co/KTq3s6DRRN #WITNESS: Coming Home pic.twitter.com/ckIYqi460m — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 20, 2018

At a show in Santa Barbara, California, where the pop diva was born, that Nugget couldn’t get out of it and he was there in the dressing-room, to give you all the support you need.

The studio

The Katy Perry’s and the Grove they were once again together in the studio. The DJ shared another Nugget in your Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/eGeeTL4elw Portal — Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) November 7, 2018

In the same year, in partnership with the doj Grove, California, has released a song for the 365. No if you have, then the producer has released a recording of the costume in the studio with them.