Adam Devine travel back in time to win the Alexandra Daddario at the trailer for the world of comedy

Netflix has released the poster and trailer of the world of the play “When We Met” (When We First Met), starring Adam Devine (“The Perfect Choice”) and Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”). The preview shows how the two know each other, and he falls in love with, only to end the night as her best friend. Three years later, she is married to someone else and he resolves to re-visit the photo booth that I knew that I had found the girl of his life.

The story comes to its plot twist when the main character re-appears magically in the night I fell in love with, and resolves to do better. It’s just that the result is even worse. Believing that the booth is in fact a time machine, he goes in to reprise the same time, without stopping, until you do it the right way.

Yes, it’s more of a production inspired by the classic loop of storms, “the Spell of Time” (1993), with a bias for the romantic comedy, the brazilian “Man of the Future” (2011).

The screenplay is by John Whittington (Lego Batman: The Movie”), the directors of Ari Sandel (“the DUFF: You Know, that Has, or Is,” and the cast also stands out for Shelley Hennig (the series “Teen Wolf”), Andrew Bachelor (a series, “Black Jesus”), Noureen DeWulf (the series “Anger Management”) and Robbie Amell (the series of “The Flash”).

The premiere happens on the 9th of February on the streaming service.