Alexandra Daddario will be starring in the film, the producer of A Corpse in order To Survive

Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images / AdoroCinema

Directed by the Swedish-William Olsson (An American Affairit ), the film is inspired by the novel “Lost Girls and Love Hotels, by Catherine Hanrahan, who was in charge of the script for the feature. The production is led by Lauren Mann (the Corpse in order To Survive).

The film tells the story of Margaret, a young lady from the west who lived through the night ébrias, Tokyo, flirting with danger and taking people out for the pubs and the hotels. Haunted by the memories of her twin brother, who was insane, and she falls in love with a handsome gangster, a japanese, and sees his chance for redemption. But with the threat of a serial killer in town, and she is in a race to find it before we lose it completely.

The next few projects, Daddario include, When We First Met, on the side of the actor, and screenwriter, Adam Devine; “We Have Always Lived in the Castlein which you will be working with Sebastian Stan; and the Nomiswith Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.

