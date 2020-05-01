Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera sings the classic Disney TELEVISION special

On Thursday (may 16), Disney is hosting the special tv-show “the Disney Family Singalong,” on the tv station ABC. The program, which will have a duration of one hour, will be televised in the United States, with performances of several artists singing some of the greatest classics of his own films.

The special will feature names such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Buble, Darren Criss, as part of the cast of High School Musical) among a number of other artists who have made performances and the home of the music, while the lyrics of the tracks that will appear on your TV so that the family can follow up directly from their homes. The event will be hosted by radio host Ryan Seacrest (the reality show, American Idol).

