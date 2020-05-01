As for the “Skol brass” may have stumbled in the number-of-Momoa – 08/11/2019

Those who arrived at the episode to See the series on the Apple TV+ starring Jason Momoa, took fright: in the midst of the scene through a post-apocalyptic middle age production, it is possible to listen to the cries of “Skol, skol, skol, skol, brass here,” as one character walks up to the festival, you definitely don’t have canned beer on sale. But that explains why you sound so in brazil you have stumbled in an overproduction, with a budget in the house of the$ 17 million dollars per episode?

The answer is related to the process of sound design (the sound design on the movie. “The sound that we hear is not necessarily the sounds that have been recorded there at the time”, explains Alexandre Marino Fernandez, a professor at the University Anhembi Morumbi. “There is a process for the production and post-production in which all the layers of audio are built in to the steps. If you are recording a scene, and you want to emphasize the sound of a step, for example, you you you you you you need need to rebuild the sound, to have control over the pitch of that step, the height, the weight.

This is necessary because they are not always the sounds that come from these things or to the environment around them, are collected at the time of writing. For this reason, many of them were rebuilt in the studio. “If the character walks right, you walk into the studio; whether it is handling objects that we manipulate in the studio,” says Fernandez.

The show’s medieval Apple-TV – + on the audio, the brazilian right-of-s-mobile selling the Skol brass pic.twitter.com/0B6wu450Ns — English (@erivaldoff) November 5, 2019

There is also the option of using the databases, the sounds, cross-platform, paid-in or collaborative environment, where you can find various sounds such as screaming, honking, and barking. And there’s a good chance that it has been in the use or misuse of the one who came up with the problem of Being, according to the experts heard by the YOUTUBE.

“This is the one that most likely happened at the scene, believed Alive. At the time of the build up in the atmosphere, have been used to sound, probably a sound bank, or a site where people write and post, and don’t realize that it was a detalhezinho in the other language.

Martin Eikmeier, co-ordinator, academic of the International Academy of Film and believes in a hypothesis similar to this. “[O responsável] you may have entered into with a bank in another country, and the shot ended up going out for the trip. Sometimes it is the guy you want in a sound environment that is more exotic, because they don’t want to make it look like a modern world like our own, and the search for a sound of speech that is most unclear is still the language of it.”

What is interesting, he said, is that there are banks of sounds-traded, operating in Brazil. “You’ve got banks and private studios, broadcast and cable networks, but you have to have a company bank-of-sound, so we don’t have here. The only source would be either a private bank, which the studios have, or are in one of those seats free of charge powered by people all around the world, including in brazil.”

To solve the problem, and the only way for Apple to go back to the design of the sound system, replacing the wrong file, and then upload them again to the episode on the platform. Up to the publication of this book, but the audio was still there. Searched for YOUTUBEthe company did not comment on the case.