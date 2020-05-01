At the age of 2, she was the daughter of Kim Kardashian shows off side proud in high heels

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
4


Dand one of the four sons of the former O and He To the West of the first, the North has already been pointed out by several members of the clan, such as the one that will carry on the legacy of the beauty and influence of the digital family. But it seems that it won’t be the only one…

A sister in Chicago, has only two years old, and has already begun to express their love for fashion.

These days, Kim O you shared it on your social networks, pictures, girl with high heels and a bag is also eye-catching.

“So, you walk using the heels of the mother? Do you like to wear high heels?”, questions of the patients. Watch the adorable moment here.

Read more: Look of the week: the Daughter of north Korean leader Kim O in the style of a mini diva in Paris

Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.

Apple Retail Store-Download
The Google Play-Download



READ MORE:  Kim Kardashian's shows, rare photos from the wedding with Kanye West to leak the line-up - The-Marie-Claire
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here