Brad Pitt reveals that he refused the role in the Matrix

Brad Pitt he revealed during the International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, who has refused a role in the The Matrix. According to the actor, the character belonged to him (via Entertainment Weekly).

“I wasn’t offered a second, or a third party. Only the first one. […] I truly believe that [o papel] it was never my own. It is not mine.”, he said. Although I have not gotten into the details of what would be the character in question, in the past year, the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura he gave them to understand that it was, in fact, on the newer model.

“The first star to say ‘yes’, it was Brad Pitt, he has done Seven Years in Tibet. When he had finished, he said, ” I’m too exhausted to take it, so he left the projectexplained to the The Side. According to di Bonaventura, the Pitt wasn’t the only one leaving the project. Leonardo DiCaprio and even Will Smith have been involved with The Matrix up to that Keanu Reeves is theceitou of the paper.

The first one The Matrix it was released in the year 1999. Along with the launch The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutionsboth in 2003, and the franchise has grossed US$ 1.6 billion at the box office in the world.

Right now, the franchise will be continuing The Matrix 4who has a premiere scheduled for 21-may-2021. For the moment, there is no information about the plot, but they are committed to the pre Reeves as Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Hugo Weavingthe agent Smith in the trilogy, it should not come back.