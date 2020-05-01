BTS-breaking the record of Justin Bieber’s, after more than three years at the top of the stop on the Billboard charts, social media

03/02/2020 – For The Writing

The The Social 50 the Album it is published from the data tracked by the company to review the music of Next Big Sound, and it ranks the most popular artists in the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia. The methodology of this chart, combining the additions to the weekly friends, fans, followers, views and engagement on your page in the artist’s work. In the last week of the trace on the chart, which ended on the 30th of January, the BTS has surpassed the world record of 163 weeks at number 1, set by Justin Bieber.

In its 173rd week on the Social 50 in October 2016, all of them, except nine, were in the first place. Since then, BTS has been at the top of the rankings every week from the 29th July 2017 at the earliest.

BTS: 164 weeks on the first place in the Social 50. Photo: Getty Images

On his latest record, the BTS has surpassed the world record of 163 weeks at no. 1 and Justin Bieber. The singer has remained at the 1 spot on the chart for most of his life prior to the arrival of the south Korean people, building up a significant number of weeks between 2011 and 2017. He has not topped the Social 50 since the list is 22 July 2017. Bieber held the record for the number of weeks at the end of march 2011, and has only increased since then.

Most weeks at #1 on the Social 50:

Pb’s: 164

Justin Bieber: 163

Taylor Swift: 28 Pm

Miley Cyrus and Rihanna: 21

Ariana Grande, Adele, Lady Gaga, and Psy: 11

One Direction: 8

The ranking of the 8th of February, and the BTS do not feel at ease to stay in the first place. The group rose in nearly all of the metrics on the chart, led by a jump of 69% in and liking the page from Facebook (32 billion total), and an increase from the 29% increase in mentions on Twitter (17.1 million) on the basis of data from Next Big Sound.

The numbers that are the result of the promotion of new music “The Black Swan”that was released at the 57 spot on the The Billboard Hot 100 from the 1st of February, and on the participation of the group in the presentation of the The “Old Town Road” on the side of the Released In X, and many estrelasa ceremony Us.

As it stands, the only important record of the Social 50’s, still in sight of the BTS wraps up the most number of weeks on the chart overall. And this is going to be less difficult to achieve, since he made his debut in rio in 2016. In this category, the group that is behind the artists, such as Rihanna’s, with 461 in weeks, followed by a Lady Gaga (443), Bieber (437), Katy Perry (406), and Nicki Minaj (406).

As it celebrates a record, then the BTS continues with the release of the new album Map-of-the-Soul-7″, it will be released on the 21st of February. This Sunday (2/2), which was released on the band's solo J-Hope The "Other: Self". A song of funky, typical of the style of regard of the integral, it follows the previous releases "Interlude: The Shadow"of It sucksthe first single from the album, "the Black Swan".

A new song has been released in the music video, which is a reference to the range input of the first album of BTS The “2 Cool 4 Skool” in the year 2013. In the course of the song and the video, which incorporates many of the visual contents of the pb’s that were released in the past – the artist reflects on his career and the decisions, and the difficulties he faced, including the dichotomy between his persona on stage and his real-life identity, Jeong Ho-seok .