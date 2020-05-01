Carol, He maketh a glad holiday for the kids, with a new choreography to a lively

It’s not just the adults who celebrate the arrival of Friday (01/05), which is a holiday for the Day off from Work. The children also did not wait to learn more of the routine set up by professor Carol Soon. The a personal trainer ‘ve searched in your playlist a song, very excited for the kids and teens to train while they are in seclusion at home. The physical educator is advised to repeat the steps until you don’t make mistakes any more.

Among the many options, and Decided to chose the song Uptown Funk!, Mark Ronson, in partnership with Bruno Mars. With the dance beats, the hit it was part of the soundtrack of the film Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road ahead. A worldwide success, the song has topped the list of the music heard in this decade, according to the ranking on the Billboard charts.

Now, turn up the sound and have fun with the new routine!

After Uptown Funk!, the valley to learn or review the steps of the other songs, such as Havana, cuba; Camila Cabello; the Happy, the of preferred to pharell Williams, the Dance and the Monkey, the Tones, And I Danza Kuduro, by Don Omar and Spanish singer enrique iglesias; and you Shake it Off, Taylor Swift.

Better When I’m Dancing, with singer Meghan Trainor was on the hit majority of the personal to make his debut in the Mess in the house, a series of activities in the Cities. Carol agreed to at the ready for the call from the web portal to assist with the project.

“It’s beautiful, and I receive a message thanking you for sharing a little bit of joy. To participate, both adults and children report that the day one of them will change. This is a the feedback a very important thing for me is knowing that I am helping people, even from far away,” says the professor, with emotion.