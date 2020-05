Today is the day for the Halsey. This Sunday (the 29th), the singer celebrates her 25th birthday and decided to celebrate with a date in the best possible way for your fans: by releasing new music.

Preparing for the release of the album “Manic,” which will be released in January, and Halsey, just released another track from the project, the poetics of “clementine”.

For the launch, Halsey did a dance video to the tune of “clementine”.

Check it out: