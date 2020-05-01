Chris Hemsworth, o Thor, you want to the brothers in the Marvel movies

It will be the Marvel universe’s stand more of a brother to Hemsworth? If you are relying on Chris Hemsworth (the “Thor” in the MCU) in the presence of his brothers, the MCU is guaranteed to be available.
In a panel on the ACE, and Comic-Con in Chicago, and Chris Hemsworth has been given the challenge of imagining how it would feel if her brothers Liam (the Hunger Games), and Luke (Westworld) they were in the movies in the Marvel universe.
Recommended content:
The end of the film Marvel’s best that you of the Upcoming Deadline
“I could turn the clone into the Incredible Hulk. He’s got big arms, some of the body. I read it could be… I could turn it on to the ‘Captain of Australia’, perhaps? Does it? I don’t know if I love my brothers, but I do love him in our squad as well. The hawk used to be?”, played around with the star of “Thor”. And have you ever thought that the roles of Luke and Liam Hemsworth could be doing for Marvel? Chris Hemsworth will return in Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. The premiere will take place on the 5th of November, 2021. Forget about the Avengers: Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, will be the introduction of the X-Men
See also:
“I could turn the clone into the Incredible Hulk. He’s got big arms, some of the body. I read it could be… I could turn it on to the ‘Captain of Australia’, perhaps? Does it? I don’t know if I love my brothers, but I do love him in our squad as well. The hawk used to be?”, played around with the star of “Thor”.
And have you ever thought that the roles of Luke and Liam Hemsworth could be doing for Marvel?
Chris Hemsworth will return in Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. The premiere will take place on the 5th of November, 2021.
Forget about the Avengers: Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, will be the introduction of the X-Men