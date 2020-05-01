Chris Hemsworth reveals the secrets to good health

“Instaglamour” is a program of a CHANNEL Player that gives you the insight weekly into what is going on in the social network of the international celebrities. In this week’s issue has a featured actor Chris Hemsworth who revealed to them the secrets of good health.

You want to be on the way for Chris Hemsworth? The actor, 36-year-old is just one of the many celebrities to feature in their own apps lifestyle to give you an opportunity to copy the way you live your life.

Chris Hemsworth, launched the app, called Rai, in January of 2019 at the latest. Through the platform, you can make it as stylish as the star of “Thor”, to eat the same meals for him, and to follow his routine of exercise for about 18 euros per month.

The app presents you, the community, plans that are customized workouts and meals, which are all accessible either online or over the phone, and it offers fans the opportunity to mix and match different exercises, such as Chris Hemsworth does in his own life.

Users can also stay in shape at home and to participate in schemes of between 20 and 40 minutes, ranging from the training interval high-intensity to training in boxing, yoga, and strength-training exercises for boxing and MMA.

Users can also stay in shape at home and to participate in schemes of between 20 and 40 minutes, ranging from the training interval high-intensity to training in boxing, yoga, and strength-training exercises for boxing and MMA.