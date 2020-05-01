Demi Lovato has fun on the wild partying and coke

After the Super Bowl, where she sang the national anthem for the american Sunday (2), Demi Lovato has been to celebrate with your friends and other celebrities, such as actress mexican Eiza González, who was at a party with a right to the strippers in Miami, fl.

But it’s the video that goes circulating on the Internet caused a controversy, and the actress / singer ended up being greatly criticised, in the midst of a movement like the MeToo, you try to put an end to the abuse and harassment on the street.

In a clip published on social networks, Lovato seen soaking up the party and putting the money in the bikini of a stripper.

The singer shows up with a package full of money in a controversy with the party, and a lot of fans were critical of the artists ‘sexualizar and encourage violence against women by participating in something like this.

Up to now, neither Lovato nor Finally, comment on the reviews it had received.

eiza gonzalez en el putero con demi lovato. apláudanle gueeeey. pic.twitter.com/k3Mhpm1aj9 — Raul Morales (@ruleesmute) February 4, 2020

Demi Lovato has predicted that you would sing at the Super Bowl

At the last moment and (2), Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem of the United States, the Super Bowl, the championship of american football. The game came at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, fl.

On his Twitter account, the singer retwittou in a tweet he made in 2010, in which he predicted that he would live that day.

“One day I’m going to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl,” she wrote at the time. The prophecy came true, ten years later, and the singer joked about the situation.

“One day, I’m going to do the halftime show at the Super Bowl,” he wrote.

In the game between the Kansas City and San Francisco, and the presentation of it was because of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.