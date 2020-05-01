Demi Lovato to win this Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have an act as well amazing, last Wednesday (20th). Are determined to spread the love around, then the couple sent him a bouquet of flowers and a note to anyone else, that is none other than Demi Lovato.

“Hey, Demi! We were thinking about you, thinking about how much you have inspired us to do when we were kids. With love, Shawn and Wife,” said the ticket sent out by the couple.

Surprised and pleased with the gesture of affection from colleagues and friends, Demi posted a picture of this on your Instagram Stories with a caption that is full of consideration.

“It’s just so sweet and cute. Also, I feel old, but it’s totally worth it, because it is such attention to detail. Thank you very much, guys. I love the two of you,” she said.

Demi Lovato poses with new boyfriend on the web

Check it out: