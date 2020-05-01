Disney prepares a live action version of Hercules with the director of the Upcoming Deadline

Disney is developing a live action version of the animated movie “Hercules”, was originally released in 1997, it will be a production of the brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the blockbusters “the Avengers: Infinite War,” and “Ii: Ultimatum”.

In spite of their involvement, the brothers are Russian you should go for the movie. But they aren’t the only connection to the Marvel universe in post-production.

In the adaptation, the studio has hired writer Dave Callaham, which is responsible for the franchise “The Expendables,” and the screenwriter of the upcoming “Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel universe.

The myth of the Greek hero that has appeared in the flesh, and the bone in dozens of films in a franchise, the Italian of the 1960’s to productions as recent as the one that has brought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the hero in the course of 2014. In the meantime, the original film from Disney was one of the approaches is very different from the legend. In addition to being an animation, it presented a musical version of Hercules.

It is not clear if the new adaptation will retain all the elements of music. Disney has adopted different approaches to their remakes. While “The Lion King” came quite a lot of design in 1994, and the upcoming “Mulan” is a version of the dance music of the animation, in 1998.

In any case, it is worth noting that the public has been encouraged to think of a remake of “Hercules,” after the performance, Ariana Grande at the event, “Disney’s Family Singalong,” when she sang the theme song for the drawing-of-1997. With this option, the music has generated a national petition on the web site Change.org so the singer has to interpret the Megara, the female protagonist of the cartoon, in live-action.

The project, however, is still far away from the stage, from the selection of the squad.