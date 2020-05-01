Eddy, 1917, Brad Pitt… here are the winners of the Oscars in 2020

On the evening of the last Sunday (9th) and the start of this early morning of Monday (10), and it came to pass in the 92ª edition of the academy awards, the biggest awards of the film world. Just like every year, the event was attended by an incredible number of celebrities that have been an enormous red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The biggest surprise for him was that of a Parasite, which led to the 4 statues for the home, including best Film and Best Film Foreign, something of a history in the fitness center.

Among the individual awards come as no surprise that, now that Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actress, Renee Zellweger took the award for Best Actress, Brad Pitt, won for the category of Best Actor in a Supporting role, and Laura Dern became the winner of the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Elton John even performed at the academy awards, also took the award for Best Original Song.

Here’s the full list!

BEST OF FILM

Ford vs Ferrari

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Lovely Women

The story of a Marriage

In 1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

The parasite

BEST ACTOR IN A

Antonio Banderas – the Pain and the Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – the Story of a Marriage

Joaquin Phoenix – The Joker

While The Price Of Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – the Story of a Marriage

Saoirse Ronan – Lovely-Women

Charlize Theron – Scandalous

The american soprano Renée Zellweger – Garland: Beyond the Rainbow

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

She Bathes – As In The Case Of Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – the Story of a Marriage

Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World

Florence Pugh – Cute Women

Margot Robbie – The Story

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Worlds

Al Pacino – You

Joe Pesci – You

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

BEST ANIMATION

How To Train Your Dragon 3

I’ve Lost My Body

For

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

THE BEST PHOTO

You

The joker

The Lighthouse

In 1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Lovely Women

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

THE BEST DIRECTION

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

The Todd Phillips – The Joker

The Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho’s – Parasite

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Industry

The Basement

Democracy is in a spin

That Is When We First See Him

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

In The Absense

Learning to Skateboard In the Game (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Is Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

THE BEST FITTING

Ford vs Ferrari

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

The parasite

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

In The Civil War

The pain and the Glory

The parasite

THE BEST HAIR AND MAKE-UP

The Story

The joker

Judy – Beyond the Rainbow

Maleficent – the Mistress of Evil

In 1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The joker

Lovely Women

The story of a Marriage

In 1917

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Toy Story 4 – the “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away

Rocketman – “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Transcendence: The future of Faith, “I’m Standing With You.”

General information * part II – “Into The Unknown”

Harriet – Stand-Up

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

You

Well With The Real World

In 1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

The parasite

BEST SHORT-ANIMATED

DCERA (Daughter)

Hair-Love It

Kitbull

For how long

These

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Want to join the Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Time

Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford vs Ferrari

The joker

In 1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra: Towards the Stars

Ford vs Ferrari

The joker

In 1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Upcoming Deadline

You

The Lion King

In 1917

Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Steven Zaillian – The Irish

Taika Waititi – Well With The Real World

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – the Joker

Greta Gerwig – Cute Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Worlds

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Rian Johnson’s time – Between the Knives, and the Secrets

The Noah Baumbach – the Story of a Marriage

Sam Mendes, and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood