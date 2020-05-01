Eleven of the villain? Millie Bobby Brown says the target of the character’s Stranger Things

The theory grew out of the end of the Stranger Things (to 3, where the Game is under attack by the Devourer of Minds, which puts it in the inside of the wound on the leg of the girl.

According to the theory, in Game, to be controlled by the monster, as well as the seas, and it is in the form of the fourth season of the Stranger Things.

In an interview with Elle, the actress Millie Bobby Brown has given his opinion on the theory of “Game Evil”.

See also: