Emma Stone, and Ralph Fiennes will star in the comedy-horror – News in film

Get to know the new project from Alexander Payne (The Descendants, the Little Big-Life).

Getty images

A young couple travels to a remote island. All to get to know an exclusive restaurant, a highly acclaimed head chef. It’s just that the menu is lush-site guard, shocking surprises at every turn. This is the basic premise of the new film by Alexander Payne (academy award winner for screenwriting for The Descendants and Sideways).

According to reports from the portal ColliderEmma Stone is negotiating to play a young people are the protagonists of the The Menuwhile Ralph Fiennes is a favorite for the bizarre, the chef in the kitchen. Will lebron james (Succession), and Seth Reiss (Late Night with Seth Meyerssign in the script, while Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Betsy Koch is the producer.

The Menu it still doesn’t have release date yet. Have already booked for the live-action Cruella, Emma Stone is to be seen in the long-awaited Zumbilândia 2, with the premiere scheduled to take place in October of this year. Already in Ralph Fiennes will take part in the new film of the franchise Kingsman and James Bond.