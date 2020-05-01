EMU 2019: Halsey, bet the dress is transparent, and a dance in the forest, by the imaginary performance of “Graveyard”

This Sunday (03) takes place in Seville, Spain for the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2019, is one of the most important awards in Europe. Each and every time, the most democratic of the awards are quite eclectic, and include artists from all over the world.

Halsey came up beautifully on the stage, it all worked out in the transparency. The performance of “Graveyard”, the lead singer danced around the stage in a forest that is fanciful, with lots of special effects in the floor of the stage.