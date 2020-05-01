Exitoína · Margot Robbie talks about gender bias is deeply rooted in the people, and that is something that is inherent in the DNA”

The cover of the magazine Glamour UK, the actress in The Scandal, also said that he go through difficult situations on the set of the shoot

Margot Robbie is the cover and the contents of the January issue of the journal of the british Glamour and he talked about the conditions to the other places in the car. Nominated for a golden globe Award for Best Supporting Actress this year, for the The StoryRobbie said, that is not the same, she comes out unscathed from embarrassing situations with the rest of the men.

“[O sexismo] it is of course deeply rooted in the people, even if you are the one who should be making the decisions, they turn to the man nearest, and the oldest of the living room and will direct the question to them. It is a thing that’s inherent in the DNA,” he said of the actress ‘ 29-year-old.

+Read more: Margot Robbie who is moved by the reception from the audience at the CCXP 2019

Robbie also cited an example of for granted in your daily life on the sets of the film. “When people ask a question and I answer it, they will promptly go back to my production partners who are the men and the wonder. It’s a financial issue, so I’m going to ask you to your face. And they’re like, ‘actually, she’s the one with the answer, you must ask for it.”‘, she told the magazine.

According to her, gender bias, and everything involved in the question, is something socially constructed over time. “It’s a social construct you grew up knowing,” he said.

+Read more: the Birds-of-Prey: harley quinn puts it, the horror of Gotham in the new trailer; check it out

The changes in the industry, and what people have been up to recently, the day of The birds-of-Prey he said that the idea of equality is something that individuals have trying to achieve it. “I don’t think that’s the interesting thing about this now is that all of you are well aware of this and that, sometimes, they they they take. I don’t think people want to embrace the idea of equality,” said the actress. Margot Robbie who can be seen currently in the file The Story next to Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron, and that is the real star of the film The birds-of-Preywhich debuted on February 6 in theaters in brazil.

+ You want to feel the inside of your series or movie to watch all the time? Then take a look at these great games that we’ve separated it for you!

1 – Catan-Game-Of-Thrones, Destiny, Full of strategy, this game is perfect for you to have fun with his friends, and he promises to win the hearts of the fans of Game Of Thrones: https://amzn.to/2OAysRh

2 – Breaking Bad – the Galapagos islands video Game: This board game includes more than 300 pieces, and it’s all based on the series of Breaking Bad: https://amzn.to/2OctiMk

The 3 – Star Wars Legion: Love The Star Wars Universe? Then take a look at this wonderful game in the franchise: https://amzn.to/2D6Bk2R

4 – the Puzzle Avengers Endgame: 2000 pieces, this jigsaw puzzle of the heroes of the most famous in the world and will ensure that your have fun with you guys! https://amzn.to/2D8Ecfz

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoina you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.