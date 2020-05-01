Fashion, trend, and style with the model and actress Cara Delevingne! Please see the photos.

Cara Delevingne has taken a more fashion-forward, with a footprint of chic and stylish – without giving up a kind of grunge, and, at the same time it’s very cool, especially when the theme is streetwear. Even when it comes to the red carpet, with the visuals, the more glam, the model will print to your style, full of personality and looks, always trendy with a touch of pizzazz. The beauty of the signs are in your eyes, always prominent, and the eyebrows thick and well-marked. See more in our photo gallery.

Clean, but not that much

So much for the total look white when the production of all-black, Face Delevingne has one thing in common: the inspiration of the minimalist – trend high on the red carpets. But, as her outfits are always full of identity, often with a touch of rebelliousness, the information fashion, you are right there, ready for you to use as inspiration. The first two looks of the gallery are fitted with a top in style, footprint geometry. If, on the first look, she opted for a blazer, oversized white fluid sent to it, the length goes to below the knee, with a pant fit, wide, and in the second the choice was for a separate hollow sleeve diferentona of the applications of heat, and the pants in the waist high plus sequinha. Perhaps you could try to reproduce it in-house?

Romantic feat. rock those

In the third video of our gallery, the Face is a feat unprecedented, and loads of trends: dress with transparent flowery over the top (look at the lingerie on the show!) and the midi skirt pink with a vibe, well, girlie. On her feet, she wore boots over pesadões. In addition to this, you see, the power of floral print and embroidered on the tulle. Jewelry to finish off a look ” and is it the perfect marriage of the mood, the romantic and the rock star!

Fashion assassin’s creed

In the room with the look of the model, has a carbon footprint of the military and utilitarian – but without losing any of the sophistication. She has the combo of the shirt in beige and well thought + they are made of leather, which is a long, asymmetric cintinho play, a play with a difference, it looks more like a jacket tied around his waist. Note the accessory to the neck, with the vibe of the country. She is finished with the pumps of classic (look, there’s a way to upgrade the use of high heels!) and-a-half of short-type trawlers. The model is very good when the chat is a mix of trends for different, you know? This is the style!!!

That’s not all!

In our gallery you can see the other lookinhos, inspiring, in addition to the great moments in the career of Cara Delevingne in the editorial, the catwalks and beyond. Indulge yourself with the slits, lace, and transparencies in the Face before you put together your outfit for the day.

(For Veronica Fantoni)