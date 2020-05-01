Film of the week: buy a “Baywatch

A weekly basis, Apple’s pick for a Movie of the week in the iTunes Store that can be purchased (even on a 4K/HDR, depending on the production) to go R$9,90.

The title you selected at this time, it’s repeated, it was “Baywatch – The S. O. S. Of Malibu”with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. Check out the trailer for it:

Here’s what Apple says about the film:

The director, Seth Gordon will not play in the same style as in the series of the 1990’s, but it still retains the charisma. In this movie, it hits you in the rebuild, “Baywatch – the S. O. S. of Malibu,” as a comedy sketch mocking. Dwayne Johnson takes on the role of Mitch Buchannon, lifeguard and combat crimes that threaten the sandy beach, with a dose of irony. The film gains momentum in the humor, self-defeating, especially when it’s Zac Efron, and Hannibal Buress are on the scene.

As usual, our readers Wallace, Alan Promenzio [[@tripalavra]who is the characters of the book, we also sent a comment to the customized on the making of the film:

The beginning of the criticism this week, with the words of “The Rock” upon receiving the prize “Golden Raspberry awards”, which honors the worst movies of the year, “The film was made with the best of intentions, but it did not turn out as we would have liked.” This sums up my thoughts. The idea was to have the best of both worlds: low cost and good actors sex appeal, beautiful beaches… but nothing more than that. With the failures of the grotesque in the script, bad effects, a plot is weak and the manjada, the result of which was the award given to you shortly before the ceremony in the same place. It serves as a “Session” and/or the contest, but not even a little bit like that movie in the collection, or head.



To those interested, enjoy! 😀