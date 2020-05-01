Film White, with Tom Holland, it’s delayed once again by Sony

Okay, turning into a legend in this picture.



25/01/2020

·



… For



Lucas Rafael

The film, which will adapt the famous franchise of video games White to the big screen walk, having a lot of problems in the pre-production stage. In addition to the enter-and-exit management, the project continues to be delayed continually. The latest date given for the release of the long-it was the 18th of December of the same year, changed it now to On march 5, 2021.

White enter into the place of the Masters of the Universe, the calendar, the Sony film this is it has been dropped completely.

The film has confirmed that the star Tom Holland the role of the Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as your mentor Accommodation.

Currently, Sony is negotiating with the director of the He First Appeared In The Daily to take over the helm of the adaptation. Fleischer is well-known for his work in feature films such as But and Zumbilândia 1 and 2.

And so it is that in this film, one day, out of the paper? Please comment.

Here’s more information from the White:

Film White, with Tom Holland loses another director

Uncharted – Mark Wahlberg is in final negotiations to interpret the Sully in the movie.

The Uncharted Movie with Tom Holland gets a possible date for the start of the shoot!

Lego – the Movie directed by Tom Holland lost the director and Sony, is looking for a replacement!

In the gallery below, take a first image of the screenplay for the film:

Has not yet been revealed to you of the new date for the launch of the White.