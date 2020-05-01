For the first time, the celebrities on the red carpet at the MET Gala

Due to the health pandemic on the coronavirus, the MET Gala had to be postponed. The announcement was made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on march 16.

The event, which will happen on the 4th of may, in New York city, for the time being have not yet earned a new date. Before the crash, it was revealed that the Emma Stone and Meryl Streep it would be the host of the ball, on the side of the Nicolas Ghesquiere, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, and, of course, Anna Wintour

And you might miss one of the most awaited events in the world of fashion, the Channel, E! it will show a special on the 10th day of may, at 22h45. Stay tuned!