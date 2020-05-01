For the first time, the celebrities on the red carpet at the MET Gala

Due to the health pandemic on the coronavirus, the MET Gala had to be postponed. The announcement was made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on march 16.

The event, which will happen on the 4th of may, in New York city, for the time being have not yet earned a new date. Before the crash, it was revealed that the Emma Stone and Meryl Streep it would be the host of the ball, on the side of the Nicolas Ghesquiere, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, and, of course, Anna Wintour

And you might miss one of the most awaited events in the world of fashion, the Channel, E! it will show a special on the 10th day of may, at 22h45. Stay tuned!

With this in mind, we decided to look back on as they were for the premiere of the celebrities at the event. Check it out below in our gallery:

Gisele Bundchen, The First At The Met Gala

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

Kate Hudson First Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Nicole Kidman, The First At The Met Gala

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Victoria Beckham, Stefano Gabbana, Domenico Dolce, First At The Met Gala

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Diane Kruger's First At The Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Stefano Gabbana, Domenico Dolce, Jennifer Lopez,, First Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Naomi Watts, Who First Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Ashley Olsen And Mary-Kate Olsen,, First Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.with

Ashley Olsen And Mary-Kate Olsen

Emmy Rossum, The First At The Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum

Jessica Alba, First At The Met Gala

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Sienna Miller Was The First At The Met Gala

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Sarah Jessica Parker, Who First Met Gala, In 2006

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Rhianna, The First At The Met Gala

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Rihanna

U, The First At The Met Gala

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Her

Blake Lively, The First At The Met Gala In 2008

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.with

Blake Lively

Anne Hathaway's First At The Met Gala

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Kerry Washington, The First At The Met Gala

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Katy Perry's First At The Met Gala

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Emma Stone, First At The Met Gala

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Emma Stone



