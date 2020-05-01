For the first time, the celebrities on the red carpet at the MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Due to the health pandemic on the coronavirus, the MET Gala had to be postponed. The announcement was made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on march 16.
The event, which will happen on the 4th of may, in New York city, for the time being have not yet earned a new date. Before the crash, it was revealed that the Emma Stone and Meryl Streep it would be the host of the ball, on the side of the Nicolas Ghesquiere, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, and, of course, Anna Wintour
And you might miss one of the most awaited events in the world of fashion, the Channel, E! it will show a special on the 10th day of may, at 22h45. Stay tuned!
With this in mind, we decided to look back on as they were for the premiere of the celebrities at the event. Check it out below in our gallery:
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.with
Ashley Olsen And Mary-Kate Olsen
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Rihanna
(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Her
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.with
Blake Lively
(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Katy Perry
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Emma Stone