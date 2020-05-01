Gal Gadot | Movies, in addition to Wonder Woman

1. Fast & Furious 4 (2009) The executive summary: After being seen heading to Mexico with a film that gave birth to the series, Dominic “Dom” Toretto (Vin Diesel) re-appears in the Dominican Republic for practicing his punches to the side of his girlfriend, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his gang. The FBI, in its cola, the Sun decides to run away in order not to compromise his friends. However, a murder committed by a drug dealer lighted in him a thirst for vengeance, which makes him cross again with agent Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) on a dangerous mission.

2. One Night in a million (2010) The executive summary– Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire Foster (Tina Fey) are a married couple, have no children, but the relationship has fallen into a routine. Decided to change up the scenery, he invites her to go to a restaurant, super hyped up, and no table is reserved, takes the place of the other couple that you seemed to have missed the appointment. Just hadn’t counted on was the fact that the owners of this board was approached by a gangster, and so, on the night of what was supposed to be fun turned out to be a every man for himself on the streets of New York city.

3. Against Explosive Damage (2010) The executive summaryRoy Miller (Tom Cruise) is an officer who left with a special battery that never discharges. This object is coveted by the president of the United States, which has sent the agent, Fitzgerald (Peter Sarsgaard) in order to get it, and to Antonio (Jordi Mollà), a dangerous gangster in Spanish. At the airport, Miller uses June Havens (Cameron Diaz) in order to pass to the battery pack for the road. June, just want to get as soon as possible to take part in the wedding of her sister, and because of the haste, it manages to transfer to his flight to do the same to Miller. Just the flight are a number of agents are assigned to eliminate the Miller, and to recover the battery power at any cost.

4. Fast & The Furious 5 – Operation Rio De Janeiro (2011) The executive summary: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) rescued from prison by their younger sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’conner (Paul Walker), who undertake a daring rescue-on-wheels. Then, it goes away. Brian and Mia are going to the one in Rio de Janeiro, where they meet Vince (Matt Schulze). It also provides the couple with the stolen car being driven into a train, which, according to him, it is a simple operation that will yield a good profit. During the operation, and Again re-appears, and tells her that plans have changed. She then takes one of the cars in the a hiding place in a full slum in rio de janeiro, leaving Dominic and Brian’s, facing the police and the bad guys. When disassembling the car, the trio discovers that it contains a chip with all of the illegal operations of Hernan King (Joaquim de Almeida), including where to save your money. It is not enough that they have to draw up a plan to steal the fortune of Kings, with the help of many friends.

5. Fast & Furious 6 (2013) The executive summary: As long as the stroke of the Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian's (Paul Walker) in Rio de Janeiro left the group with$100 million, the heroes spread across the globe. But the inability to return home and live in a home that has made their lives complete. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has been pursuing an organization of mercenaries on wheels, a group of fierce men divided into 12 countries, whose mentor (Luke Evans) has the help of the fearless Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), the former girlfriend of Dom, which he believed to be dead. The only way to stop this group of criminals is to overcome them in the streets, so Hobbs asks Sun to gather an elite group in London, uk. To reward you?" The forgiveness of all of them, in order to be able to return to their homes and make their family complete again.

6. Love in the balance (2014) The executive summary: In the conservative city of Jerusalem, Ami Shushan (Oshri Cohen), a football player, israel, is forced by a mafia boss to pose as a homosexual, in punishment for flirting with the girlfriend of a criminal. Shoshan has been rejected by the players, and the fans of his team, but becomes a hero in the gay community.

7. Fast & Furious 7 (2015) The executive summaryAfter the events in London, Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and the rest of the team had a chance to get back to the States and restart his life. But in the quiet of the group is destroyed when it’s Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), a professional hitman to get revenge for the death of his brother. Right now, the team has to get together to stop this new villain. But this time, it’s not just about being fast. The struggle is for survival.

8. Neighbors Of Nothing, The Secret (2016) The executive summaryCouple commuting is involved in a web of international espionage when she discovers that her seemingly perfect new neighbors are actually secret agents.

9. The police Power of the Mob (2016) The executive summary: In Los Angeles, california, a group of thieves is joined with a corrupt police officer, to organise its biggest hit up to that time. In order to get the attention of the authorities about the theft, what’s going to happen, and they are planning to kill a young member of the police force in LA, thus generating a “Triple Nine” (the code that is used when cops are in trouble).

10. The Mind Of A Criminal (2016) The executive summaryBill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) is a CIA agent in the midst of a major investigation. He had been killed by a fearful himself, leaving his superior at the agency is filled with doubts about his latest case, which deals with the protection of a witness. With the help of a doctor (Tommy Lee Jones), the head of the Pope's (Gary Oldman) transfer all of its secrets, the memories, the feelings and the skills to be a prisoner, unpredictable, and dangerous (Kevin Costner). To be unstable, it is the unique solution in the CIA, to prevent terrible consequences to the United States and around the world. At the same time as you try to go in your life, then the criminal will have to learn how to cope with the new feelings, including a certain fondness for the wife (Gal Gadot), and the daughter of the late actor.

11. Wi-fi, Ralph Broke the Internet (2019) The executive summaryIn : in wi-fi, Ralph, it’s the most famous villain in the video game, Ralph, and Vanellope, his partner, new mothers, starting over is a risky venture. After a glorious win at the Arcade Litwak, the pair traveled to the world wide web, the universe is expanding, and the unknown of the internet. At this time, the mission is to find a way to ask for a reservation to save your game the Racing a Sweet Vanellope. To do this, they rely on the help of the citizens of the Internet, and Yess, the soul behind the “Buzzztube”, a well-known website that sets the trends.