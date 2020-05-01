Halle Berry enjoys a romantic holiday with her boyfriend

Halle Berry he traveled for a time on the Day of Thanksgiving, for French Polynesia, where he is enjoying a few days of rest. In accordance with the The Daily Mailshe was not alone. The main character, Alexander Grantalso known as Alex Da Kid, together with Halle Berry on this trip, and both of them are on the take advantage of to the maximum these days. In the social network, she has been sharing with his followers several photos of the holiday, a romantic getaway is to enjoy it to the side of her face-the half of it.

Remember, Halle Berry, 51-year-old, Alexander Grant, 35, made it known that they their courting in September of this year. This is the first known relationship in the show, after the divorce with French actor Olivier Martinezwith that, he has a son, Maceo Robertthree-year-old. Halle Berry is also the mother of the Nahla Arielain nine years, as a result of his relationship with the model Gabriel Aubry.