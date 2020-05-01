Halsey reveals that he was a man besieged with sexually

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Halsey it is an open book!
The singer, who has been on the cover of a magazine Rolling Stone Magazinehas given an interview to the well-revealed-magazine – and no topic is avoided at all costs. At the end of the conversation, she was having one of her bouts of bipolar disorder, but, she knew that soon it would all end.
“I know that I am going to be very depressed and be annoying again soon, “she said, referring to his change of mood. “And I hate that it is so. Every time I wake up and I play it, I’m depressed, I’m pissed off. And I thought, ‘it Is to this that we’re going to use now? Ok…’“.
The singer has made a few changes in his life lately. According to her, she doesn’t smoke pot, or drinks too much or uses drugs in any form. “I have a bunch of houses, I pay taxes, I’ve got a deal. I can’t get loucona all the time“.
In another part of the interview, Halsey also commented on the possibility of having children. For those who don’t know, she was diagnosed with endometriosis, because of this, she was going to freeze her eggs so that she could have a child one day. However, thanks to a surgical procedure, so you don’t have to.
“I thought to myself, ‘what did you say?” Did you just say that I can’t have children?’“she said upon hearing the news from the doctor. “It was the opposite of you, you know that you have a terminal illness. I called out to my mom“.
Paola Kudacki for Rolling Stone magazine
In the end, she also talked about how it was to confront a person who is in the besieged sexually after she has to turn away. According to her, the “man”it took all this to heart, he went to rehab and sought out therapy in the“.
However, experience has taught Halsey, a lesson, a very hard. “This is what I think it’s wrong for a young man who wants success and power for it to be able to control the people, and a young woman wants to succeed and be able to see that she is no longer a controlled“he commented to her. “It is nothing but an illusion. There is no success or fame to save you, when you are a woman“.