Halsey reveals that he was a man besieged with sexually

Halsey it is an open book!

The singer, who has been on the cover of a magazine Rolling Stone Magazinehas given an interview to the well-revealed-magazine – and no topic is avoided at all costs. At the end of the conversation, she was having one of her bouts of bipolar disorder, but, she knew that soon it would all end.

“I know that I am going to be very depressed and be annoying again soon, “she said, referring to his change of mood. “And I hate that it is so. Every time I wake up and I play it, I’m depressed, I’m pissed off. And I thought, ‘it Is to this that we’re going to use now? Ok…’“.

The singer has made a few changes in his life lately. According to her, she doesn’t smoke pot, or drinks too much or uses drugs in any form. “I have a bunch of houses, I pay taxes, I’ve got a deal. I can’t get loucona all the time“.