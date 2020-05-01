Have you ever thought to be ‘eaten’ by the dinosaur? Chris Pratt, auctions major role in ‘Jurassic World 3’

The disclosure The third film in the franchise was filming was suspended during a pandemic coronavirus



The arredações of the funds for the famous ” to combat the coronavirus have reached a new level with the announcement from Universal on Wednesday (march 29).

Chris Pratt, the star of the franchise, “Jurassic World,” has recorded a video to the social network by communicating with the auction of two papers, for people who want to be eaten by the dinosaurs, the third film in the franchise.

Pratt assured him that the scenes with the fans and they will be in the final cut of “the Jurassic World: the Dominion,” and that they are easily identified for display in the cinemas, that is, the participants will have the outline of the faces in the film.

The action arose out of a challenge online which encourages international artists to donate and to raise their followers to do the same from any of the rewards. Chris Pratt was challenged by Justin Bieber, and, after announcing the auction, and called out to them, Robert Downey, Jr. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans to do the same.

The auction will be made to the web site of the All-In Challenge with the purchase of a ticket is between US$ 10 and US$ 100. Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Hollywood actor, was excited by the idea, “yes, Yes, I do! I want to be eaten by a T-Rex, while taking the ice cream! That is an amazing thing,” he said in a posting on Chris Pratt.

Expected in 2021, “the Jurassic World: the Dominion” has had on the filming stopped during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Here’s the ad for the auctionin the English language):