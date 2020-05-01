Henry Cavill reveals an important secret to get The Witcher, the Series

If you watched The Witcher of the Series, you know that Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill, talks with an accent that is different from the rest of the characters in the program. In the first episode, Geralt is set up as an outsider and Cavill felt, and the way to develop an accent that is entirely unique to the character.
How was he able to do this? Cavill has said in the Cinema Blend, we looked at the real-life inspiration.
“You look at England, for example, there is a wide variety of regional accents in a very, very small. And, in fact, on the continent, it would be something very similar to this. So, for me, it wasn’t necessarily to give Geralt an accent that is different from all the others, it is because of this that it would be impossible because there are so many accents in the English language, and eventually you’ll find someone else who has an accent like that, because they’re trying something different,” he said. The actor continued: “So, for me, it was a matter of bringing a voice for Geralt, and that she was expressing the essence of who he is in the books, and then bringing it to the space in the format that is allowed in the program.” In the books of the Witcher, Geralt speaks with an accent that is Riviano, which he adopted when it has gained the name of Geralt of Rivia. However, Geralt is not meant to be there, and then, on the page, most likely it is difficult to assess exactly how the accent should sound like. Why Lies are Dangerous, with a Wife, Therefore, is a major disappointment
Speaking to The Wrap, which also Henry Cavill, who is almost blinded by filming a number of Series, said that he took his job very seriously. “When it comes to mythology, there are a lot of changes from the book. And there’s a lot that can be done about it. And for me, as a performer on the program, it was my job to bring my ability to play, and all of the others were able to bring out their performances separately. Yes, it is in the books, it is certainly an accent that is Riviano.” In the first year of The Witcher is available on Netflix.
The change compared to the books
In the first year of The Witcher is available on Netflix.