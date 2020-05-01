Henry Cavill reveals an important secret to get The Witcher, the Series

“You look at England, for example, there is a wide variety of regional accents in a very, very small. And, in fact, on the continent, it would be something very similar to this. So, for me, it wasn’t necessarily to give Geralt an accent that is different from all the others, it is because of this that it would be impossible because there are so many accents in the English language, and eventually you’ll find someone else who has an accent like that, because they’re trying something different,” he said.

The actor continued: “So, for me, it was a matter of bringing a voice for Geralt, and that she was expressing the essence of who he is in the books, and then bringing it to the space in the format that is allowed in the program.”

The change compared to the books

In the books of the Witcher, Geralt speaks with an accent that is Riviano, which he adopted when it has gained the name of Geralt of Rivia. However, Geralt is not meant to be there, and then, on the page, most likely it is difficult to assess exactly how the accent should sound like.

