Here is the recipe for pancakes from Kylie Jenner

Andthe sta on Wednesday to meet more than one day of quarantine, Has Effects he dedicated himself to the kitchen, and went to make pancakes.

And to help those who are isolated and don’t have any ideas as to how to fill the day, and decided to share the recipe for the InstaStories.

With a desire to put their “hands in the dough’? Check out all of the steps in the gallery.

Read More: Kylie Effects he donates 1 million to help in the fight against the Covid-19