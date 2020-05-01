Hobbs & Shaw | the Sequence can be confirmed by Dwayne Johnson

The actor Dwayne Johnson during a live, on her Instagram, she confirmed that the sequel to Hobbs, & Shaw, is currently in development via the ScreenRant). Johnson commented on being excited and looking for a direction to the following:

“We’re working on right now in the next movie, and I’m really excited about it… we Just have to decide on the creative side right now and the direction that we are going to go.”

Hobbs & Shaw, was the first in a spin-off of the franchise, Fast and the Furious, which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their roles. In the story, the two must unite forces and to the side of the Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) to hold the ecoterrorista Brixton (Idris Elba).