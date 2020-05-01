Jason Momoa appears in the Golden Globe awards by wearing a race

The actor, Jason Momoa was just wearing an item of clothing on the unsuspecting during the award ceremony of the Golden Globe award: a competition. The choice has drawn attention in the internet, especially on Twitter, generating feedback from the users. The awards were presented on Sunday, July 5. Momoa arrived on the red carpet at the awards wearing a blazer and green, along with his wife, Lisa Bonet and daughter-in-law, the actress Zoe Kravitz.

{{1}}

The awards ceremony is renowned for being one of the main events of the gala of the artists. For this reason it is common to see these suits, and dresses, which ends up leaving you with the choice of attire for Momoa’s even more eye-catching.

It was during the course of the Golden Globe awards which actor, famous for playing the superhero Aquaman, showed up wearing a tank top. Users of the social network soared in their comments. “Jason Momoa in the race at the Golden Globe awards, and my wife will not let me go for a 15-year anniversary for the team Paysandu, ‘ wrote one on Twitter.

Some users have noticed that the one who was wearing the jacket, was the wife of Momoa, and it was suggested that it may have been cold at the awards ceremony, and the actor gave a piece of her.

This year’s Golden Globe awards, it was presented by comedian Ricky Gervais. During the night, the great, the victorious, was the production of In 1917who won the statues for best picture and best director.

* The intern is under the supervision of Charlise’s Moral