Jennifer Aniston’s mind that Reese Witherspoon has made a sudden request to receive an update

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
11


Stunning in a dress for a gala, black Jennifer Aniston it was the center of attention as soon as she stepped on the red carpet of the 77ª edition of the Golden Globes. Through social networks, the actress ‘ Friends, she shared a selfie along with the Reese Witherspoon and he took the opportunity to share a moment of play the past, during the gala.

Reese (justin berfield)?! This is one of the many reasons why we love you. The water from our table was just so, naturally, she asked him to Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a glass of champagne from them“ he wrote, sharing a photo of themselves enjoying the beverage, and, finally, is one in which there are the two in the back, and go hand in hand.

READ MORE:  Jennifer Lawrence prefer to eat the gym instead of stop to what you like
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here