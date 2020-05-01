Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt leave the interview after a question about sex

It seemed to go well at the interview that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt gave by phone to the radio program on the australian KIIS Sumer Flingthis Thursday and Friday. Until, that is, after an animated conversation on the all-new sci-fi movie Passengersthe actors were asked about their sex lives.

“What’s the most adventurous where you’ve had sex?”, he asked one of the radio hosts. “In the air”, presented Pratt, from that point on. The most indecisive, and, after a short pause, and Lawrence replied, “I don’t remember a thing… I like to feel safe and secure. This is what really turns me on, to feel safe.”

In the conversation, it was shortly after the comments, which was interrupted by an officer of the pair, who thanked him at the time, and he said that Jennifer and Chris have been disconnected from the call. The presenters of the program were discussed, both in the air as to whether the nature of the questions might have been the reason for the parting was, but later, a spokesman for the actor’s 37-year-old explained that the time of the interview had already been taken.

Listen here to the boy at the time, from the age of 13 mins and 20 seconds.