Jennifer Lopez gives a nickname for an unusual Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lopezwho has suffered the harassment of the director of the film, he had a conversation that is unexpected by the public in a series of Actors on Actorsof the Variety. The magazine has joined Jennifer with the all-new Batman, Robert Pattinson.

During the chat, Robert revealed to the united states, it is known to seal off their dance moves, which he wants to play in the world of dance. “One thing that I was trying to find it for years, it was to make a film of” roman holiday.” And then my agent said, ‘Why is that? Do you know how to dance ballet?’ And I said, ‘No,'”.

And then, by doing the unique question, can, J. Lo turns out to be the nickname that you gave at the time. “But why?” Why, Bobby, tell us!”, “she said. “There is one thing that’s fascinating for you on the world of dance, the ballet?”.

“I think we had a dancer inside of me.”that , he said. “So, do you have a dancer in there, it’s a dance,”, claimed She. “I really wanted to do it.”, says Pattinson.

It is not clear what is the reason J. Lo has called on the star to Twilight the “Ghosts”. But, we love to know that for curiosity!