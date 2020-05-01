Jennifer Lopez has confessed that the thought of giving up

Jennifer Lopez confessed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve already thought about leaving the industry and of show business in the beginning of his career.

On the day of The Coup leaders have admitted that there was a time that she considered leaving the music and the movies because of the nasty comments she received.

“It’s kind of funny, since the very beginning, I used to struggle with this. Too many stories, too many lies, too many of the things that they were trying to figure out, ‘How did this happen? How come is this person?’. I’ve learned that things just don’t matter. And it doesn’t bother me any more. I have learned that I do know who I am and what I want, and I know that I am a good person, and I know what I’m doing, and trying to overcome them creatively,” he said.

But it is not always J-Lo was the artist settled as it is now:

“There was a time when it was just too much, and it hurt and it was hard to think,” I don’t want to do that, I don’t want to be that person on the front cover of the magazine every week for two years, and I don’t want to. This is madness, why me?”.

The singer and actress said that it was because of the program, in which he has participated in the American Idol finale that she’s left out of all the conflicts, and decided to continue.

“I think that, to be fair, American Idol has helped me so much. Everything that I’ve done in my career, people really do see me talking about how much I love the song, and as much as I love people, but I’m different… things have changed,” he says.

Jennifer Lopez is going through one of life’s most important moments in her career as an actress. That’s because she’s got a lot of positive reviews about his latest work with The Coup leaders, and it is thought by many that the star could be to are worthy of a nomination for the academy awards.

In Brazil, for the film’s premiere on 28 November in madrid.

Jennifer Lopez is appearing almost in the nude in the art for the new single