Jennifer Lopez, the film is directed by a feminist that shows the crimes in this – 04/12/2019 – Illustrated

In June 2014, Samantha Barbash, was using an atm in a street in New York city, when they reached the police and they arrested him. Later, it was time to Roselyn Keo. When taken away, she flirted with one of the police officers, who declined the invitation, saying that it will never come out for a drink with her. In 2015, the United States has found out the reason why.

Samantha and Roselyn commanded by a group of women who seduziam men in Wall Street, put the drugs into their drinks and robbed of thousands of dollars each and every night.

The two of them are the main characters of the story to the journalist, Jessica Pressler, is published in the magazine New York in 2015, and that has now inspired the script for “The con artists”, which debuted on Thursday.

In the movie from Lorene Scafaria (“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”), Jennifer Lopez embodies, She, there, renamed Them, and a super knowledgeable, and full of loyal customers who recruit a new Destiny (at Roselyn in the real life, lived by a Million Wu’s, to help them in the robbery.

All this is being depicted as a female batalhadoras who grew up in poor families, by applying a series of names from the financial system, to end up in arousing the sympathy of the world for people who have lived with the scandal of the mortgage crisis, and has seen movements such as Occupy Wall Street.

However, they are not as “Robin Hood,” and the money is taken from the suits will not go to charity, but the apartments are massive, fur coats, and purses of the brand name.

“No one deserves to be ripped off,” says Scafaria, who he directs, and he writes a long, in a telephone interview. “The idea, advocated by Them is that these people are stealing from the country.”

“I don’t think that anyone who commits crimes, you may be a hero,” she continued, “and I don’t think that the film of paint anyone as a hero or a villain, but it does show what the limits are cross-referenced to a world in need.”

A film with women taking off clothes on stage and in private rooms of nightclubs and you can wake up to the fact of your relationships. But it is curious to notice how the streams are directed by Scafaria doesn’t seem to submit to the women, to look behind the viewer, although that’s a lot for love, and the singer-Cardi B —who is a part of the cast, but above all, Jennifer Lopez is beautiful and stunning.

“This is a film with a gender perspective, for example, at the scene of the dance by Jennifer Lopez is from her to look at, as it has a space under their control,” says Scafaria.

“The audience is like someone who is in that space, is put under his or her control as well. I wanted to highlight was the power and force of these scenes.”

Scafaria, who defined themselves as a feminist interseccional (which takes into account, as well as gender, class, and race), it says that when the producers looked at the idea of the film, he found “that it would be a great opportunity to talk about gender, the economy, and the women in capitalism”.

Among all the producers of “The con artists” is Adam McKay, the director who won the academy award for best adapted screenplay for “The Big Beat”, which it is, rightly, the scandal of the mortgage loan in the financial market of the americas.

Just like in the film, McKay —who also directed “the Deputy”— “The Coup” has moments of humor and sarcasm.

“The idea was to point the finger at one aspect of our culture,” says Scafaria.

“You can do it with a little bit of a chuckle out of it, but it is not a comedy, it has a happy ending,” adds she.