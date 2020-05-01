Johnny Depp shows off the pictures of the alleged assault of Amber Heard

Getty Images

The legal battle between the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still. After a marriage that lasted 15 months, the actress, 33, filed for divorce to the actor, 56, in may of 2016. At the beginning of this year, and his Wife sued She for defamation, after this you have to be accused of domestic violence – requiring a value of about € 45 million, which is expected to start the trial soon.

Now, and in keeping with the Theme, he has shown a photo where it appears is in the hospital with a few burns allegedly inflicted by the Heard, trying to prove their side of the story. Wife ensures that the non-profit “washed away in a e cigarette” on his cheek during the alleged fight between the two sides, which will also be shot in a bottle, and made a cut on a finger. The discussion dates back to march of 2015.

According to the documents in the same publication, he had access to, and the main protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean he tried to end the feud between both of them escaped, but the actress will have gone back to him, “the yelling”.

Amber Heard has already made it known through her lawyer that the charges that are being targeted are false. “This is absurd, offensive and downright untrue. This picture doesn’t prove anything, apart from showing that his Wife is desperate to take any kind of indictment of the extravagant in order to divert attention from the abuse of psychological, physical, and continuous, that it has inflicted on the AMber Heard”said the lawyer of the actress, Eric George.