Justin Bieber ‘ the minister of praise at a church in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber, led in the worship of the Churchome for the first time. He will go to the designation, led by Judah Smith for the past eight years, but had never led worship all alone.

Among the songs sung were “Dark”, “Love”, ” Good Good Father”, “Sinking Deep”, and “Never Would Have Made It.”

“There’s power in your weakness, in being vulnerable,” he said, struggling against the depression, and recently it was discovered that he suffers from Lyme disease (a bacterial infection transmitted by a tick).

According to a report from CBN News, the Teen was deeply moved and overwhelmed by God’s presence, and asking for people to give themselves away for the time being, and even sang anything that would characterize him at the moment, “Without you I would never be able to, the lord Jesus christ.

He stated that he was afraid of leading the worship and for people to get confused about a show, then pastor Smith assured him that he and the church were willing to take that risk for the sake of her love for Justin bieber.

Judah Smith, said he was thrilled to see the magic of pop music is paying at the time of the delivery. “Justin, you are a miracle! You would never do this without Him!”

Watch: