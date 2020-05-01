Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul estrelarão Dual sci-fi movie

According to the information of the The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Gillan (‘Jumanji’, ‘ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy”), and Aaron Paul (‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Westworld’ will be a star Dualand how long of a sci-fi. The direction and script is that of Riley Stearns (The Art of self-Defense).

In addition to the dual-Beulah Koale (the Hawaii Five-0), (Martha), Kelly (Baskets) and Jesse Eisenberg (‘The Social Network’, ‘the Trick of the Master’) is also part of the team.

The plot follows the story of a woman who is in a terminal condition (Left), who decides to go for a clone, to ease the pain of the loss of his family and friends. But then, the unexpected happens and she is able to overcome the disease. After a miraculous recovery, she will need to get rid of their issues. All attempts are to fail. Then, the court has to decide that they have to face in a one on one duel to the death.

Details about the shooting, too, the names of the cast and the release date of the Dual have not yet been made public.

Karen Gillan it can be seen most recently in the Jumanji: The Next Phase. The sequel to the action adventure, directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, also with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, Nick Jonas, Danny Glover, and Alex Wolff. The story follows a new adventure into the world of Jumanji. The game has changed, and nothing is what it seems to be. In the long, they are presented with new scenes, an unknown and unexplored.

Aaron Paul it is one of the additions to the cast of the third season of the Westworld. The new series comes to a close this coming Sunday, the 3rd of may, with a view of the eighth episode. In the series of sci-fi and fantasy, HBO has already renewed and it will have a second season. Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, and Vincent Cassel will also work.

