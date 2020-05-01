Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, enjoy the romantic trip to Japan-see pictures

The couple enjoyed a trip to Japan! (Photo: Reproduction)

I during the ceremony of the tea party. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Orlando and I at the tea ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Orlando has received a lot of presents from the fans. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)

Orlando in Tokyo's Comic-Con. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)

Orlando to enjoy the sights of Japan. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the egyptian pyramids. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

On the last day of the 25th of October, she completed a 35-year-old, and to celebrate the date in style. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Katy and her team before they go on stage for the OnePlus Festival. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry/@timsek)

Katy Perry is performing in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry/@timsek)

The cover of the single

In the clip, Katy plays the role of an pursuit. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Katy Perry and her dog Nugget. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

Katy Perry plays the role of an owner very much in love with their little dog in the clip

On a business trip for the actor Orlando Bloom he won a shine to the most with company of Katy Perryhis bride to be. She it was up to the Tokyo’s Comic-Con and he was able to get more than a few days in the country, along with the singer. The two had visited Kyoto in japan, took part in a tea ceremony, visited the cafés, and thematic exhibitions in Years. Check out some of the photos and videos of your trips!

One of the walks that the couple has shared in social networks with a coffee from the little piggies! That’s right, the house is full of pigs, so that customers can have some fun with the animals.

They were followed by the the planet:

The couple loves to pose together and they are very passionate about the animals:

They also visited an exhibition of traditional styles of lights on in Tokyo:

This year, the Katy Perry you are releasing some of the songs released without the intention of releasing an album. In February, she released “365“ through a partnership with the DJ power rangers. In may, it was time to listen to the songNever Really Over“ on the difficulties of overcoming a past relationship. In August, the I launched “Small Talk“ where she sings about all the oddities continue living with a person who has already been a great deal of love. Now, in October, she released “Harleys in Hawaii“ inspired by her relationship with the Orlando Bloom.

I also, there’s a lot of sworn to the program, “The American Best thing I can do“.

Orlando it is one of the stars of the seriesCarnival Row“ from the Amazon, where it has Cara Delevingne.

