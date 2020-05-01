Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, enjoy the romantic trip to Japan-see pictures

1 The 14





Photo 1 of 14 The couple enjoyed a trip to Japan! (Photo: Reproduction)



Photo 2 of 14 – I during the ceremony of the tea party. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Image 3 of 14 – From miami to California, and the tea ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 4 of 14 – Orlando received a lot of gifts from fans. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)



Photo 5 of 14 – Orlando-in-Tokyo-Comic-Con. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)



Photo 6 of 14 – Orlando, enjoying the sights of Japan. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)



Photo 7 of 14 – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the egyptian pyramids. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 8 of 14 – On the last day of the 25th of October, she completed a 35-year-old, and to celebrate the date in style. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Photo 9 of 14 – Katy and her team, before going on to the stage for the OnePlus Festival. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry/@timsek)



Picture 10 of 14 – Katy Perry is performing in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry/@timsek)



Picture 11 of 14 Cover of the song “Harleys in Hawaii”. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Image 12 of 14 In the clip, Katy plays the role of an pursuit. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



Picture 13 of 14 – Katy Perry and her dog Nugget. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)



READ MORE: A series of Express of to-Morrow get new pictures Image 14 of 14 – Katy Perry plays the role of an owner very much in love with their little dog in the music video for “Small Talk”. (Photo: Reproduction)

On a business trip for the actor Orlando Bloom he won a shine to the most with company of Katy Perryhis bride to be. She it was up to the Tokyo’s Comic-Con and he was able to get more than a few days in the country, along with the singer. The two had visited Kyoto in japan, took part in a tea ceremony, visited the cafés, and thematic exhibitions in Years. Check out some of the photos and videos of your trips!

One of the walks that the couple has shared in social networks with a coffee from the little piggies! That’s right, the house is full of pigs, so that customers can have some fun with the animals.

Katy Perry-reaching for the thermometer, and the super cute in the new pics posted on Instagram in the Story pic.twitter.com/zCEKmV6Udc — – Katy-Perry-Daily-Brazil (@katydailybrasil) As of 30 November 2019 at the latest

They were followed by the the planet:

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Flynn have been spotted on the streets of a shopping mall recently in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/AeZ3w2zZSv — – Katy-Perry-Daily-Brazil (@katydailybrasil) November 29, 2019

The couple loves to pose together and they are very passionate about the animals:

They also visited an exhibition of traditional styles of lights on in Tokyo:

++ For Sandy, and he will open the album of photos of your romantic holiday in Paris

This year, the Katy Perry you are releasing some of the songs released without the intention of releasing an album. In February, she released “365“ through a partnership with the DJ power rangers. In may, it was time to listen to the songNever Really Over“ on the difficulties of overcoming a past relationship. In August, the I launched “Small Talk“ where she sings about all the oddities continue living with a person who has already been a great deal of love. Now, in October, she released “Harleys in Hawaii“ inspired by her relationship with the Orlando Bloom.

I also, there’s a lot of sworn to the program, “The American Best thing I can do“.

Orlando it is one of the stars of the seriesCarnival Row“ from the Amazon, where it has Cara Delevingne.